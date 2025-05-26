DT Next Tech: Samsung Galaxy S25 edge redefines slim with premium power

CHENNAI: Edge. It’s been almost a decade since Samsung launched a smartphone with the ‘Edge’ branding. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge arrives at a time when most consumers seem to be gravitating towards smartphones that are either more compact or lighter in their hand.

Does the S25 Edge offer more than just a slinky design? We’ll say this, the S25 Edge is one of the most exciting smartphones we’ve seen roll out of a Samsung assembly line in a while. Let’s face it, there’s a bland sameness that seems to be overshadowing the smartphone space with most brands opting for ‘incremental upgrades’.

The Edge is certainly a design marvel with its incredibly thin form factor. It flaunts a 5.8mm chassis and weighs just 163 gm, making it one of the lightest smartphones you can get your hands on.

For context, the Samsung Galaxy S25+ is 7.3 mm thick and weighs 190 gm. The S25 Edge is now available in Titanium Silver and Titanium Jetblack. It features a Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, a new glass ceramic that Samsung believes offers greater resilience. Samsung manages this incredibly light form despite an immersive, 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a QHD+ resolution (1440 x 3120 pixels) that peaks at 2600 nits with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Vibrant displays are a given with Samsung. At the heart of this device is a best of breed Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that also powers the other S25 flagships like the Galaxy S25 Ultra. You get a choice of two storage versions (256GB or 512GB) that both come with 12GB of RAM.

Samsung is also playing up the device’s on-device AI processing that ensures data that is secured by Samsung Knox Vault. The S25 Edge flaunts a dual rear cam that is headlined by a 200MP primary lens and a 12MP selfie shooter.

Camera buffs might prefer to stick with the S25 Ultra despite its heft. The Ultra offers a more versatile cam with excellent zoom capabilities. It’s the same with the battery. The Edge comes with a 3900 mAh battery (the Ultra features a 5000 mAh battery under the hood) that keeps the device light but might not please heavy duty users. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge stands out with its pathbreaking design and premium appeal but doesn’t come cheap. (Rs 1,09,999 onwards)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)