DT Next Tech: Redmi Watch Move debuts with premium 2.5D curved glass and SpO2 tracking for just Rs 1,999

CHENNAI: Xiaomi’s first smartwatch launch for the year lands in the sub Rs 2K price band and comes with a bunch of features despite its aggressive price tag. Xiaomi has positioned this as the brand’s first ‘Made in India’ smartwatch. Does it do enough to interest casual and fitness-oriented users looking for a stylish wearable to adorn their wrist?

We’ll say this - the Redmi Watch Move looks pricier than its asking price. It exudes a premium vibe with its 2.5D curved glass. It’s extremely light - just 25 gm (39 gm with the strap) and comfortable to wear for long hours. The smartwatch comes in a choice of four colour options with matching straps. We checked out the Gold Rush colourway with its pale pink strap that stands out in this line-up. We also dig the Blue Blaze option. The Watch Move comes with a swappable TPU strap that’s comfortable. But it’s not easy to find third party replacement bands for this wearable just yet.

The highlight of this smartwatch is the 1.85-inch AMOLED display (390 x 450 pixels / 322 PPI and up to 60Hz refresh rate) that hits a peak brightness of 600 nits. You can see the bezels but it’s definitely not a deal breaker. This is one of the best displays in this price segment with excellent visibility in all lighting conditions. This vibrant display is backed by a 300 mAh battery. Xiaomi claims 14 days of battery life under what it calls ‘typical usage mode’. We activated the ‘always-on’ display and managed five days of battery life including some workout tracking. That’s quite impressive for any smartwatch. The in-box charging cable offers quick charging to ensure the watch stays on your wrist longer.

You can hook up this device effortlessly with Xiaomi’s companion ‘Mi Fitness’ app that works with Android devices and iPhones. It also offers Bluetooth calling (the speaker quality is okay for the occasional, quick call) and call notifications. The Rotating crown is functional while the device is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.

The Watch Move comes with a handy set of wellness features that also includes sleep, stress and SpO2 tracking. It offers 140+ sports modes and workout tracking that latches on to your smartphone’s GPS. You also get more than 200 watch faces to customise the appearance adding to the Redmi Watch Go’s appeal as one of the best smartwatches you can buy right now under Rs 2,000.

(Rs 1,999)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)