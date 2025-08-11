DT Next Tech: Realme 15 Pro 5G debuts with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, 7000 mAh battery, and AI Party Mode

CHENNAI: AI is everywhere, Realme has just billed its all-new mid-range smartphone as an ‘AI Party Phone’ driven by its artificial intelligence capabilities. The Realme 15 series has just debuted and it’s the Realme 15 Pro 5G that has our attention.

The 15 Pro ups the party vibe with a back cover that seeks inspiration from party and dinner attire and fabrics of Parisian haute couture ateliers. Realme has pitched this as a seamless blend of fashion and tech design. We’re partial to the Velvet Green colour option that is crafted with what Realme calls Ultra-leather 2.0. The device is incredibly thin - under 8 mm. Impressive given that it houses a massive 7000 mAh battery under the hood. Realme has bundled the device with an 80W in-box charger that takes the device from 0 to 100% in about an hour. The Realme 15 Pro weighs under 190 gm and feels quite light in your hand.

The 144Hz HyperGlow 4D Curve+ Display is one of the talking points of the device. The 6.8-inch screen (1280 x 2800 pixels) hits a peak brightness of 6500 nits. Realme has stretched the screen: body ratio to 94%, it’s finished with an IP69+ Corning Glass while the ArmorShell Protection with multiple foam layers gives it improved durability.

The camera is a big part of the AI pitch of the 15 Pro. All three lenses (including the selfie shooter) are 50MP. The rear cam set up combines a 50MP main camera and an ultrawide lens. This mobile shooter comes alive in the night with AI Party Mode that enhances skin tones, brightens low-light shots and adds dynamic lighting effects to up your party photography game. You can also add multi-style frames and watermarks. And then there’s AI Edit Genie, a cool AI tool that enables hands-free image editing with voice commands.

The Realme 15 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and comes in four storage options going all the way to 12GB/512GB making it a solid contender in the sub Rs 35K segment.

(Rs 31,999 onwards)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)