DT Next Tech | Portronics's portable Nadya Bluetooth speaker comes with a magnetic ring

CHENNAI: Think of it as a Bluetooth speaker with a built-in magnetic ring. Portronics has just unveiled Nadya, a portable 6-watt Bluetooth speaker with a built-in magnetic ring that lets you place it on certain surfaces without the fear of it falling or slipping off. It works best with a MagSafe-equipped iPhone. You can place it on the back of your iPhone and Nadya will double up as a pocket speaker and the perfect kickstand for your device.

This device also works with phones without MagSafe. Nadya’s metal ring can be attached to the back of your cover, expanding the utility of the product across all brands of smartphones. You can also place it on other magnetic surfaces, even vertical surfaces like a refrigerator door. This compact speaker comes equipped with a 40mm dynamic driver that emits crystal-clear sound with bass. The speaker also features RGB LED lights inside, which pulsate with the beat of the music. You get 4 hours of battery life with the option for USB-C charging