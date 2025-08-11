DT Next Tech: OPPO Reno 14 Pro brings AI features, 50MP telephoto camera, and Dimensity 8450 chipset

CHENNAI: OPPO’s Reno series has long been one of the brand’s showpiece smartphones with a great blend of style and hardware process backed with camera skills. The OPPO Reno 14 Pro was launched alongside the OPPO Reno 14 and comes with meaningful upgrades over its predecessor.

The Reno 14 Pro stays in the same design zone as previous generation Reno devices with its slinky appeal. It features an aerospace-grade aluminium frame and one-piece sculpted glass, that makes it both lightweight and durable. This device feels great in your hand and comes in a choice of two colours including our favourite - Pearl White. This colourway exudes a pearl-like glow that keeps changing under different light conditions. The device offers IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance making it suitable for outdoor use or rainy commutes.

At its heart is a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset. The device is available in two storage options: 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB. You can push this device over the edge thanks to OPPO’s Nano Dual-Drive Cooling System. OPPO tells us that you can play games like BGMI for over an hour without thermal throttling or shoot 4K HDR video at 60fps for 30+ minutes and still hold the phone comfortably.

The device comes with Color OS15 based on Android 15. The new iteration of OPPO’s custom UI brings a refreshed interface, smoother transitions, and deep AI integration. Some of the handy AI tools include AI Summary & AI Rewrite for condensing documents or rephrasing text for clarity. There’s also AI Recording Summary that transcribes up to five hours of conversation in English, Hindi, or Tamil. It’s just what you might need for classroom lectures or client meetings. The other highlight is the triple rear cam that also features a 50MP telephoto lens, adding to its appeal as a capable flagship challenger under Rs 50K.

(Rs 49,999 onwards)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)