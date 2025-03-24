DT Next Tech | OPPO Reno 13 Skyline-Blue: Ultra-sleek looks with aerospace-grade toughness

CHENNAI: OPPO’s Reno series has stood out with its slinky design and lightweight form. The OPPO Reno 13 stays in the same zone. OPPO has just unveiled a new colour option for the 2025 edition of the Reno. The Skyline-Blue option also comes with OPPO’s All-Round Armour architecture that offers superior shock resistance and long-lasting durability. The device is geared to handle water, dust, and colour with its aerospace-grade aluminium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i body.

One of the highlights of this device is the 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED Pro XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. OPPO stretches the screen: body ratio to 93.4% for an almost borderless viewing experience. The OPPO Reno 13 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. The Skyline-Blue colourway is available in two storage options – 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB.

OPPO is playing up the AI capabilities of its rear cam. This camera system combines a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP monochrome camera. It offers dual 4K recording and AI-powered tools like AI Livephoto, AI Clarity, and AI Eraser 2.0. The Reno 13 features a 5600 mAh battery under the hood with an 80W fast charger in the box that powers this device in under 50 minutes. One of the many features that makes the OPPO Reno 13 a compelling option in this price segment. (Rs 39,999 onwards)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)