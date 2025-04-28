DT Next Tech | OPPO K13 5G launches with 7000mAh battery and Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset

CHENNAI: It’s raining smartphones in the sub Rs 20K segment. The OPPO K13 5G is the newest device to land in this ultra-competitive price band. The K13 is being billed as a performance-driven smartphone with a robust chipset and backed by a massive battery.

The K13 series features a sleek design with balanced symmetry and a premium metal lens ring. OPPO is playing up the device’s IP65 water- and dust-resistance rating as well as long-term reliability even in extreme temperatures. The K13 comes in a choice of two cool colours - Prism Black and Icy Purple. The device weighs just above 200 gm despite a monster battery.

The 7000 mAh battery is one of the headline features of this device and is complemented by an 80W SUPERVOOC charger. OPPO claims that the device is geared for over 1800 charging cycles. This battery powers a gorgeous 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate that peaks at 1200 nits. The display comes with useful touches like a Wet Touch mode and Glove mode.

At the heart of the OPPO K13 is the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 mobile platform — the first 6-series chip built on TSMC’s flagship 4nm process. The device comes in two hardware options - 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The other highlight is the 50MP primary rear cam that is paired with a 2MP depth sensor. The OPPO K13 5G should please heavy duty users at this price point and is a great addition to the brand’s portfolio.

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)