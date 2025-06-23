DT Next Tech | OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 neckband: Big bass, long battery, small price

CHENNAI: Wireless neckbands may be less ubiquitous than TWS wireless Bluetooth earbuds but certainly enjoy a loyal fanbase. It might be the anxiety of that earbud popping off during a metro commute or losing one on a flight. Many active users swear by neckbands especially at the gym when you’re working up sweat with your favourite high-energy music playlist. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 neckband is equally a cure for the anxiety of losing those buds and for active lifestyles.

The Z3 is the latest update to OnePlus’ popular neckband and lands well under Rs 2K. We’ve been fans of this line over the years. The design doesn’t deviate much from its predecessor (the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2) but we dig the funky new Samba Sunset colour way. We tested the more sedate Mambo Midnight colour option and it paired without a fuss thanks to Google Fast Pair.

At 25 gm, the device is almost weightless and is comfortable to wear for extended periods.

Battery life is one of the big wins for the Bullets Wireless Z3. OnePlus has packed a 220 mAh battery that keeps this device going for more than 30 hours (36 hours according to OnePlus). We like the convenience of the fast charge option that gives you 27 hours of playback with a lightning quick 10-minute charge.

Bass fans will appreciate the soundstage of these buds. You can tweak the bass with the ‘BassWave’ option and choose from sound profiles that include Bass and Bold. These buds are clearly aimed at ‘bassheads’ with their 12.4 mm drivers. The sound quality is quite impressive for the price tag and passes the mid-level volume level test with a high quality sound output.

There is no ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) but you should be able to filter out external sounds even in noisy environments at 60-70% volume levels.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 neckband is finished with soft materials and comes with an IP55 rating (for sweat and water resistance). It’s the soundstage and the battery life that make it a great deal if you’re looking to update your wireless neckband (Rs 1,699)





