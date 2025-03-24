DT Next Tech | Nothing Phone (3a) — or should you go Pro?

CHENNAI: We recently put the spotlight on the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, Nothing’s new sub Rs 30K smartphone that is pitched as one of the best mobile shooters at this price. The Nothing Phone (3a) is the entry-level device in the 3a duo that debuted this month. This smartphone lands in the sub Rs 25K price band and is the successor to the 2024 Nothing Phone (2a). Does the 3a represent a smart choice for most users and offers better value for your money? Or should you spend the extra Rs 5K and go Pro. We break it down for you.

The Nothing Phone (3a) looks more like last year’s 2a than its pricier Pro sibling. That’s not a bad thing. The camera module on the 3a Pro can be polarising, a clear case of love or loathe. We’re fans of the 3a Pro’s design but it can take some getting used to. The 3a stands out in this segment with its cutting edge design and comes with the Nothing’s trademark glyphs (3 in total) that surround the circular camera frame.

We checked out the white variant but it’s the bold blue option that’s likely to be the hero colour for this year. We also like that the 3a feels lighter (201 gm) in your hand and is easier to clasp. And just like the Pro version, Nothing opts for IP64 protection that only offers dust and splash resistance. The 3a shares the same chipset as the Pro. At its heart is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. You get a choice of two storage options – 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256 GB. There’s no 12GB RAM option that is exclusive to the Pro version. Performance is similar to the Pro version and should please most everyday users. It’s the same for the battery; the 5000 mAh battery is robust and comfortably sails through a day. While the device can charge up to 50W, there’s no charging brick in the box.

The primary difference between the 3a and its Pro sibling is the camera. The 3a comes with a 32MP selfie camera while the Pro offers a 50MP selfie shooter. The difference is more stark in the rear camera department where the triple rear cam set up of the Pro version includes a 50MP periscope lens with a 3x optical zoom. The 3a holds its own in most other shooting scenarios except when you opt for zoom or macro photography. It comes with a capable triple rear cam that combines a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide cam.

The Nothing 3a is a smart option if you don’t mind skipping the 3x optical zoom option. It’s certainly one of the best smartphones under Rs 25K with Nothing’s design aesthetic complemented by a minimalist UI and a hardware spec sheet that will please most everyday users. (Rs 24,999 onwards)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)