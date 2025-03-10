DT Next Tech | Nothing 3a Pro boasts a terrific triple rear camera with 50MP periscope zoom lens

CHENNAI: Nothing’s duo of 3a devices have just landed. While the Nothing 3a (stay tuned for our deep dive) and the 3a (Pro) share most specs, it’s the camera system that shines the spotlight on the pricier Nothing 3a Pro that lands just under 30K. Nothing added to the pre-launch hype with camera comparisons with the iPhone. That brings us to the obvious question: how ‘Pro’ is this Pro version?

The Nothing 3a Pro certainly deserves it’s Pro moniker when it comes to design. We’ve always been fans of the Nothing design aesthetic and the brand’s intent (backed with execution) to break away from the pack. The 3a Pro takes this aesthetic to a new high with a full-circle camera module that packs the phone’s much hyped periscope zoom lens. We dig the glass panel that adds to the premium vibe of the device. You also get Nothing’s trademark glyphs (3 in total) that surround the circular camera frame. Nothing’s Glyph interface has evolved further proving this is more than just a decorative element. Nothing opts for IP64 protection that only offers dust and splash resistance.

There’s a new add-on to the hardware key line-up. Nothing calls it the Essential Key and it’s placed on the right spine. It doesn’t offer a quick camera short-cut but essentially access to the brand’s Essential Space, an AI solution to organise notes, screenshots and the like. This might well be a key for the future as Nothing figures how to optimise its AI potential. The 3a (Pro) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and comes in an 8GB/128GB option or the 12GB/256GB option that we tested. While it may not excite extreme gamers, it certainly packs enough firepower for most everyday users. It clocked a respectable score of 3266 (multi-core) in our Geekbench benchmark test. Add the ultra-smooth Nothing OS 3.1 (powered by Android 15) and you get a refined user experience.

The big talking point of the Nothing 3a (Pro) is its triple rear cam driven by a 50MP main camera and the impressive 50MP periscope lens with a 3x optical zoom. While we won’t get into the comparisons with the iPhone like Nothing, we can say that this Pro device delivers great bang for your buck in the camera department. Lowlight photography is surprisingly good and the telephoto zoom is more than a gimmick with good results at 3x, that set it apart in the segment. We also enjoyed snapping portraits in this shooter. The 3a Pro also scores with its 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display (1080 x 2392 pixels / 387 PPI) that hits a peak brightness of 3000 nits.

The Nothing 3a Pro ticks most key boxes including battery life: there’s a 5000 mAh battery under the hood (there’s no charging brick though). You get a terrific cam, a refined design and UI, enough to justify its Pro tag and make it a serious contender in its segment