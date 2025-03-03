DT Next Tech | Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5, a stylish AI-optimised laptop for every need

CHENNAI: Looking for a compact laptop that has the firepower to get stuff done? The new Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 ought to be on your radar. This latest duo - the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (14inch, Gen 10) and (16-inch, Gen 10) are among the first laptops that feature the AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series ‘Krackan Point’ processor. These next-generation devices are designed to deliver AI-powered performance, enhanced multitasking, and smarter computing. Whether you’re a professional, Content creator or student who is looking for a lightweight machine, this duo has you covered.

The new Ryzen AI 300 Series processors integrate Zen 5 cores, AMD RDNA 3.5 graphics, and an enhanced XDNA 2 NPU, delivering up to 55 TOPS of AI processing power—enabling intelligent workload management, real-time enhancements, and futureready AI capabilities.

The IdeaPad Slim 5 (16-inch, Gen 10) flaunts a 2.8K OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy and up to 500 nits brightness, while the IdeaPad Slim 5 (14-inch, Gen 10) features a WUXGA OLED display. Expect ultra-vivid visuals and true-to-life colours thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate display that enhances smoothness and responsiveness. This one’s ready for work or play.

We dig the ultra-thin form factor (the device is just 16.9mm thin); these laptops are built with military-grade durability and come in two colour options including a cool Cosmic Blue.

Rapid Charge Boost technology ensures hours of battery life in just minutes, while the 60Whr battery delivers all-day power. (Rs 91,900 onwards)