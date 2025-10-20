DT Next Tech: JBL’s new over the ear headphones are truly cabin proof

CHENNAI: If there’s one spot where you will find a good pair of over the ear headphones truly handy, it’s an airline cabin; especially on a long international flight. JBL’s Tour One M3 Smart TX headphones are not just cabin proof but should please audiophiles who hang on to every note of their music playlist. These pro-level headphones come with a bunch of features that set them apart in the premium headphone segment.

Comfort is a key driver for most users especially for those marathon music or movie sessions with your headphones. These ‘earcans’ come with super-soft ear cushions filled with special foam that improves passive noise cancellation and come in a choice of three colours - Black, Mocha and Blue. A lightweight frame adds to its appeal as a device that you can wear on for hours together. Battery life is another big win. JBL pegs it at a whopping 70 hours with a 5-minute quick charge delivering an additional 5 hours of audio playback, ensuring all-day use without interruption.

One of the unique features of the Smart TX is its Universal Auracast Audio transmitter. It allows you to connect to any audio source and stream to any Auracast-enabled speakers or headphones near you. You can also share your favourite playlist or TV series with any other Auracast-enabled headphones.

Ultimately, it’s all about the acoustics and this is where JBL scores. The Smart TX is kitted with robust 40mm mica dome drivers that are precisely tuned to deliver deep bass, balanced mids, and crystal-clear highs. The built-in Digital to Analog Converter (DAC) allows you to enjoy lossless high sound quality with low distortion and accurate conversion from any device with the bundled USB-C cable. Plug in to the in-flight entertainment with the 3.5mm cable in the box or go wireless. JBL tell us that the Smart TX’s Hi-Res Audio feature ensures that the music is closer than ever to how your music sounded in the studio.

The Smart TX comes with Hi-Res Audio with JBL Pro Sound, it also offers excellent ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and JBL’s Spatial 360 sound with head tracking. Calls get a boost from an 8-mic set-up that reduce external sounds. It’s one of the many features that make the JBL Tour One M3 Smart TX a great option if you’re looking for a premium pair of headphones.