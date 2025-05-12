DT Next Tech | Itel Alpha 2 Pro brings premium design and features to budget smartwatch segment

CHENNAI: It’s been over a decade and a half since Indian tech brand Itel was first established. Itel has just launched its all-new budget smartwatch - Itel Alpha 2 Pro, that comes with a slew of features at an affordable price tag.

The first thing you’re likely to notice is the premium metallic build. This smartwatch comes in three colourways - Dark Chrome, Copper Gold and our favourite - an elegant Midnight Blue.

This smartwatch is geared for the elements with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.The Alpha 2 Pro flaunts a large, 1.96-inch AMOLED (466 x 466 pixels) display that’s one of the most vibrant in this segment.

It peaks at 1000 nits of brightness and offers good visibility even under direct sunlight. You get the option of an always-on display that’s backed by a 300 mAh battery. Itel claims that the battery can last up to 15 days on a single charge with battery optimisation settings.

The Alpha 2 Pro comes with other features like customisable watch faces (over 150 options) and Bluetooth calling, making it a compelling budget smartwatch option.

(Rs 2,199)





(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)