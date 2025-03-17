DT Next Tech: iQOO’s all-new Neo 10R is aimed at serious gamers with blazing speed and massive battery

CHENNAI: The action continues to hot up in the sub Rs 30K smartphone segment. While Nothing’s 3a Pro is playing up its camera creds, the new iQOO Neo 10R is clearly pitched at gamers with an ultra-fast processor and a massive battery.

The first thing you’re likely to notice is the vibrant 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. iQOO has stretched the screen-to-body ratio to 93.4% that adds to its edge-to-edge form factor. The device comes in two cool shades including Raging Blue (an exclusive for the Indian market) with a dual-tone pixel design inspired by a high-speed racing track.

The New 10R is propelled by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset; it’s one of the zippiest in its segment. Gamers will dig the device’s stable, lag-free 90FPS gaming experience. iQOO is also showcasing Ultra Game Mode that provides real-time FPS monitoring, while the 6043mm vapour cooling chamber ensures efficient heat dissipation, that keeps temperatures in check even when you push it over the edge during intense gaming sessions.

The iQOO Neo 10R is not just one of the fastest devices at this price but is also positioned as the slimmest smartphone with a 6400mAh battery. iQOO bundles an 80W fast charger that can power this device in under an hour, adding to its appeal for heavy duty users (Rs 26,999 onwards)