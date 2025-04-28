DT Next Tech | Infinix Note 50s 5G debuts with 144Hz curved AMOLED display, powered by Dimensity 7300U

CHENNAI: The all-new Infinix Note 50s 5G brings some impressive hardware at an aggressive price point. This smartphone lands in the sub Rs 20K price band; Infinix has positioned this as the slimmest smartphone in India with a 144Hz curved AMOLED display. That’s not the only highlight in this fully-loaded device.

The first thing that impressed us about the Note 50s is the form factor. This device feels ultra-light in your hand despite a massive display and battery. We checked out the Burgundy colourway with its refined, metallic finish that weighs just 180 gm and is under 8mm thick. We dig the gem-cut camera module that stands out in the segment. The device also comes in Titanium Grey and Marine Drift Blue, a vegan leather back option that infuses the panel with a fragrance with marine notes. Infinix calls it ‘scent tech’.

One of the talking points of the Note 50s is the 6.78-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display (1080 x 2436 pixels) with a blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate. It covers 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, supports 10-bit colour depth, and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. This vibrant display is backed by a 5500 mAh battery that comfortably lasted us a day in our tests. Infinix has bundled a 45W in-box charger.

The Note 50s is propelled by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset. You get a choice of 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB storage options. The Note 50s managed a respectable score of 3194 in our Geekbench benchmark (multi-core) test. Gamers will appreciate a dedicated NPU 665, Mali-G615 GPU, and MediaTek HyperEngine, with 90FPS in supported games.

The dual rear cam is driven by a 64MP Sony IMX682 rear camera that teams up with a 13MP selfie shooter The device comes with some handy camera features; it supports 4K@30FPS video recording (Front & Rear), 10X digital zoom, and a whole bunch of AI tools. The cam did a decent job in most scenarios. But most of all it’s Infinix’s clutter-free XOS 15, custom UI (built on Android 15) that impressed us. It’s one of the many features that makes the Infinix Note 50s 5G a solid contender in the sub Rs 20K segment.

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)