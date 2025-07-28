DT Next Tech|  Infinix Hot 60 5G offers 120Hz display and 5G at budget price

CHENNAI: Looking for a budget smartphone around the Rs 10K mark? The Infinix Hot 60 5G ought to be on your radar. Infinix has launched this device in multiple colourways including our favourite - the Tundra Green.

This elegant shade of green might remind you of the green shadein the OnePlus 13s line-up. Infinix has added a dual tone finish around the rear camera module that lends this device a premium appeal.

We like how this device feels in your hand. The Hot 60 weighs just above 190 gm, making it comfortable to clasp for marathon texting or gaming sessions.

The device is under 8 mm thin and yet packs arobust 5200 mAh battery. It’s one of the slimmest 5G devices in the segment. The device sailed through a day in our battery tests and also comes with an 18Wcharger in the box.

One of the highlights of this device is the 6.7-inch IPSLCD display (720 x 1600 pixels). Gamers looking for a budget smartphone will appreciate the 120Hz refresh rate. It powers 90FPS for smoother gaming experience along with smooth transitions between apps and screens.

You also get bypass charging for uninterrupted gaming sessions. The Hot 60 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020processor that teams up with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Thedevice clocked above 2200 in our Geekbench (multi-core tests).

More than the performance it was the user interface that impressed us. XOS 15, Infinix’s custom UI that is built on Android 15 offers a clean, clutter-free user experience. We wish Infinix could have offered more than 2 years of security updates. The Infinix Hot 60 is a capable smartphone with some handy UI tools making it a compelling budget smartphone option.