DT Next Tech | CMF Buds 2 Plus offer ANC, long battery life and premium design

CHENNAI: CMF (Colour, Material and Finish) the sub-brand of Nothing launched three budget earbuds along with its widely anticipated CMF Phone 2 Pro. The CMF Buds 2 Plus is the premium option in this trio that are differentiated by a few features as well as a marginal price difference. The Plus version has been positioned as the successor to the Buds 2 Pro, that was one of our favourite buds under Rs 5K in 2024. The Buds 2 Plus come with some useful improvements over its predecessor but also miss out on one of our favourite features from last year’s buds. Do they still deliver bang for your buck?

True to its brand name, these buds boast of a refined finish. This matte finish is complemented by silver accents that add to its premium vibe. The rotatable silver wheel is still there but doesn't offer any functionality like the smart dial we loved on the Buds 2 Pro. That smart dial allowed you to play around with the volume and skip tracks, this one’s more a cure for fidgety fingers and an accessory to attach a lanyard. The buds look almost identical to their predecessor and come with a choice of customisable ear tips for the perfect fit. Pairing is a breeze, especially with Android devices thanks to Bluetooth 5.4 and Google Fast Pair. We also dig the Nothing X app that offers a clean user interface and multiple audio settings and customisation options.

The buds come in two shades, we’re partial to the Light Grey colourway that we tested. The buds are comfortable to wear for long hours and didn’t slip out even during an intense workout. The Buds 2 Plus aced noise cancellation in our tests even in noisy environments like the gym. They come with 50dB Hybrid ANC (Active noise cancellation) with varying settings that include ‘high’ and ‘adaptive’. Nothing has kitted these buds with a 12mm LCP Driver and they certainly punch way above their weight. We were unable to validate Nothing’s claims of 61.5 hours of total playback time during our tests but the battery life is solid between charging cycles and certainly won’t let you down.

Budget buds sometimes struggle with the mids, the Buds 2 Plus don’t. They deliver a rich and balanced sound and offer multiple audio settings and bass levels that can vary depending on your playlist for the day. We also like the Personal Sound Profile that allows you to tailor your own signature sound. The buds also come with other handy inclusions like Spatial Audio Effect, Chat GPT integration and an IP55 certification for dust and water resistance, making them almost a ‘no brainer’ at their sticker price. (Rs 3,299)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)