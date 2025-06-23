DT Next Tech | Blaupunkt unveils budget QLED Google TVs with big sound and brilliant display

CHENNAI: Blaupunkt has just launched its 2025 line-up of QLED Google TVs that are available exclusively on Flipkart. The range includes TVs from 32-inches going all the way to 65-inches.

It’s the brand’s larger TVs (55 and 65-inches) that have our attention.

Rooted in Germany with a century-old legacy, Blaupunkt is best known in India for its audio pedigree. The 55-inch and 65-inch variants are both kitted with 4 built-in speakers with a total output of 70 watts. This does away with the need to add a soundbar to the mix.

These TVs are powered by Google TV OS and give you a choice of thousands of apps and games with the convenience of voice controls thanks to Google Assistant. Both models offer a choice of six picture and sound modes that include options like Cinema and Sport.

Blaupunkt’s QLED TV line is making a play in the affordable QLED TV segment. Both the 55 and 65-inch models offer stunning picture quality with 1.1 billion colours, HDR10, and Wide Colour Gamut.

The TVs comes with Dolby Atmos and a Dolby Digital Plus certification. We also dig the bezel-less metallic design. Like most of its rival smart TVs, this QLED line comes preloaded with apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Jio Hotstar.

At its heart is an AI PQ Chipset, ARM Cortex A55*4 processor. The TV offers dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and multiple ports. You get 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports to integrate multiple devices seamlessly. But most of all it’s the TV’s acoustic set up that makes it a compelling option in this segment. (Rs 31,999 /55 inches and Rs 44,999/65 inches)





(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest

digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)