DT Next Tech: 5 smartphones under Rs 30K that deliver bang for your back

CHENNAI: You don’t need to break the bank to buy a smartphone that delivers on the features that matter. Whether you’re looking for a stellar camera or firepower or AI smarts, there’s a whole host of smartphones under Rs 30,000 that can get the job done. We pick five that you should consider:

Nothing 3a (Pro): one of our favourite smartphones launched this year, the 3a Pro breaks the clutter with Nothing’s design aesthetic and a full-circle camera module that packs the phone’s much hyped periscope zoom lens. You also get Nothing’s trademark glyphs (3 in total) that surround the circular camera frame. The 3a (Pro) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and comes in two storage options: 8GB/128GB option or 12GB/256GB. The 3a (Pro) sports a 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display (1080 x 2392 pixels / 387 PPI) that hits a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The triple rear cam headlined by a 50MP main camera and the impressive 50MP periscope lens with a 3x optical zoom makes it one of the best mobile shooters in this segment (Rs 29,999 onwards)

Infinix GT 30 Pro: one of the best options for gamers in this price segment. The GT 30 Pro is targeted at gamers looking for advanced thermal design and immersive gameplay. The device is available in two premium finishes: Dark Flare with customisable RGB lighting effects and Blade White with white illumination. It’s one of the first smartphones to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate Processor and comes in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB storage options. Gamers will appreciate Krafton-certified 120FPS BGMI support, GT Shoulder Triggers, and a bold Cyber Mecha Design with customisable RGB lighting. The GT 30 Pro flaunts a gorgeous 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display (1224 x 2720 pixels) with a 144Hz refresh rate with a massive 5500 mAh battery under the hood. (Rs 24,999 onwards)

POCO X7 Pro: if raw power and battery life matter to you, then the X7 Pro ought to be on your radar. It comes in POCO’s standout yellow making it one of the best lookers in this segment; we also dig the dual-texture design (with a leather texture). The device offers IP68 and IP69 protection (water and dust resistance) and features POCO’s unique dual-turbo ring design. At its heart is a Dimensity 8400-Ultra processor; you get a choice of storage options that include a 12GB/256GB variant. Our favourite feature is the gorgeous 1.5K OLED display. The 6.67-inch (2712 x 1220 pixels) display peaks at 3200 nits and is backed by a massive 6550 mAh battery. (Rs 23,999 onwards)

Vivo V50e: Vivo’s flagship killers have carved a niche with their camera performance and slinky design. Vivo keeps the heft under 190 gm, the device is under 8mm thin despite a massive battery (5600 mAh); there’s a 90W in-box charger. The V50e is one of the best portrait cams in this segment. The talking point of the rear camera is the Sony Multifocal Pro Portrait designed ‘magical portraits'. You get a choice of three focal lengths – 26mm (1x), 39mm (1.5x), and 52mm (2x) and a camera experience with depth and versatility that is rare at this price point. The 50MP front cam shoots sharp selfies and also supports 4K video recording. The Vivo V50e offers a whole bunch of AI tools like AI Image Expander, Circle to Search and AI Note Assist. (Rs 28,999 onwards)

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Motorola’s sub 30K smartphones are making a mark with their AI tools, design and display. The Edge 60 Pro is kitted with a 6.7-inch 1.5K quad curved pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The triple rear cam includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700c primary lens. There’s also a 50MP selfie cam in the mix. The Edge 60 Pro packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery under the hood and also offers wireless charging. The device comes in a choice of three Pantone-certified colours including a funky Pantone Sparkling Grape (Rs 29,999 onwards)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)