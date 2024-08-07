Credit card spendings via UPI platform touch new high; check banks live with this facility

NEW DELHI: The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform, a flagship of the Indian Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) which has gone global, has added another feather to its cap.

According to Dilip Asbe, Managing Director and CEO of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), credit card spendings via UPI has touched Rs 10,000 crore a month.

The NPCI CEO also informed that credit lines on UPI account has reached about Rs 100-Rs 200 crore, as the remainder comes from the RuPay credit card on UPI facility.

According to him, ICICI Bank is one of the leading banks offering credit on UPI, with other five to six lenders live on the platform.

NPCI launched “credit line on UPI” last year, offering low-ticket, high-volume retail loans to people and businesses.

Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), and State Bank of India (SBI) are live with this facility.

Among the digital platforms, BHIM, Google Pay, Paytm, PayZapp, Navi, and Tata Neu are live on this product offering.

RuPay Credit Cards on UPI provide a seamless, digitally enabled credit card lifecycle experience for the customers. Currently, as many as 16 banks are facilitating this product.

Meanwhile, the UPI-based transactions touched Rs 20.64 lakh crore in July against Rs 20.07 lakh crore in the previous month – a huge 35 per cent surge (year-on-year). The total UPI transaction count went up almost 4 per cent (month-on-month) to 14.44 billion in July from 13.89 billion in the previous month.

As the UPI success story is being adopted by several countries, the average daily transaction volume stood at 466 million last month, compared with 463 million in June. The average daily transaction amount last month was Rs 66,590 crore, according to the NPCI data.

UPI is now adding up to 60 lakh new users every month, fuelled by the RuPay credit card on UPI and its launch in foreign countries.