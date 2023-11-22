Begin typing your search...

Coimbatore woman entrepreneur designs India's first "indigenously" built hovercraft

The trial run of an indigenously built hovercraft boat was successfully conducted in Coimbatore Sulur Lake

ByANIANI|22 Nov 2023 3:36 AM GMT
Coimbatore woman entrepreneur designs Indias first indigenously built hovercraft
Woman entrepreneur designed a cost-effective hovercraft in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore (Photo/ANI)

COIMBATORE: A woman entrepreneur in Coimbatore has claimed to have designed India's first indigenously built hovercraft that can run on land and water.

The trial run of an indigenously built hovercraft boat was successfully conducted in Coimbatore Sulur Lake, claimed Supritha Chandrasekar, Managing Director of Eurotech Pivot Solutions Private Limited, here on Tuesday.

She said it is an amphibious vehicle that can operate in all terrains. "Hovercraft had been built under the 'Made in India' scheme, which is cost-effective compared to international prices. This product can be used by the Indian Navy, Air Force, Army, rescue operations by NDRF, etc, and can serve the nation," she said.

The hovercraft can run at a speed of 100 km/h on a road surface and 80 km/h on a water surface, she added. Moreover, the payload capacity is one tonne for this vehicle and "we are planning to build a 16-meter-long hovercraft of 24 seats," she said.

woman entrepreneurentrepreneurhovercraftIndia's first indigenously hovercrafthovercraft boatMade in IndiaIndian NavyAir Forcehovercraft featurestechnology
ANI

