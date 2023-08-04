Carl Pei’s Nothing to launch smartwatch, earbuds later this year

NEW DELHI: London-based consumer electronics brand Nothing on Thursday said it will launch a smartwatch and earbuds later this year. Nothing CEO and Co-founder Carl Pei announced a major expansion to the company’s business portfolio.

In a public address, Pei introduced ‘CMF by Nothing’, a new range of products that makes better design more accessible to a wider group of consumers.

“Nothing is dedicated to making tech fun again and has proven its abilities to break boundaries in industrial design. As such, the company believes it can make good design more democratic and impact more people,” it said in a statement.

Understanding that different consumers want different things, CMF by Nothing will serve to bridge the gap in the value segment with better quality products that offer clean and timeless design, it added.

CMF by Nothing will first launch a smartwatch and earbuds later this year and more details will be released in the coming months, said the company.

On Tuesday, Nothing announced that the Swedish House Mafia Sound Pack and custom ringtone is now available to all Nothing Phone (1) and (2) users.

The new Glyph Composer allows Nothing's Phone (2) and Phone (1) users to create their own Glyph Ringtone, a sequence of sounds and corresponding lights on the back of the smartphones.

Nothing launched its second-generation flagship smartphone Phone (2) last month in India with a new Glyph Interface at the back, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, 50MP dual rear camera and a 6.7-inch OLED display.

Phone (2) is available in white and dark grey finishes, with the following variants to choose from -- 8GB/128GB in dark grey (Rs 44,999), 12GB/256GB (Rs 49,999) and 12GB/512GB (Rs 54,999) in both colours.