Canara Bank's social media account on X hacked

NEW DELHI: Canara Bank's official social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) has been hacked. The hacker changed the username of the handle to 'ether.fi'.

Currently, Canara Bank's official account (@canarabank) has 2.55 lakh followers. However, the bank has yet to take action in response.

Till 1:30 p.m., no new posts have been made on the account after being hacked.

In a similar cyber attack, Axis Bank’s support handle on social media platform X was hacked on the night of June 17. During this time, some posts were made by hackers regarding billionaire Elon Musk's company Tesla.

Axis Bank, in a post on June 18, responded, “We are investigating the possible hack of the bank’s support handle. We are trying to resolve the issue at the earliest. Please ignore all posts made during this period and do not click on any unauthorised links.”

In another post, Axis Bank wrote, “The bank never asked for any kind of personal details regarding internet and mobile banking passwords, OTP, ATM PIN, or otherwise. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”