Beyond the smartphone: POCO Pad to usher in 5G phablet era

MUMBAI: Global smartphone brand POCO on Thursday said that drawing inspiration from the phablets that first blurred the lines between phone and tablet, its new Pad has gone a step further.

By harnessing the power of 5G and integrating it into a user experience designed for a generation that lives life on the go, POCO offers a glimpse into a future where seamless connectivity is the norm. This isn't just about bigger screens; it's about expanding the boundaries of how and where we interact with the digital world.

POCO Pad reimagines the phablet for today's users. While phablets strived to remain pocketable, the POCO Pad embraces its tablet form factor, offering a truly expansive 12.1-inch canvas for work and play. It's the perfect size for those who found phablets a tad too cramped but still crave a portable powerhouse.

Phablets were limited by the connectivity of their time. The POCO Pad harnesses the power of 5G, enabling lightning-fast downloads, seamless streaming, and lag-free video calls – activities that were often a pipe dream on earlier large-screen devices.

Phablets hinted at the potential for mobile productivity, but the POCO Pad delivers. Its powerful processor, long-lasting battery, and optional accessories like a keyboard make it a true productivity companion, whether you're editing documents, creating presentations, or managing your busy schedule.

The POCO Pad transforms into a portable entertainment hub with a stunning 2.5K display, Dolby Atmos sound, and all-day battery life. Binge-watch your favorite shows, immerse yourself in games, or video chat with friends and family – all with a level of quality and immersion that phablets could only dream of.

The company said that POCO Pad offers a large screen, portability, and versatility – and elevates them to new heights with cutting-edge technology and a focus on delivering an exceptional user experience.