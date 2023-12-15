Asus announces new ultraportable OLED laptop 'Zenbook 14'

Taiwanese tech major Asus on Friday announced a premium ultraportable laptop -- Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405), in the Zenbook Classic series.

Zenbook 14 OLED delivers uncompromising mobility with its sleek, lightweight and sturdy all-metal design and enhanced-lifespan 75 Wh battery. At just 14.9 mm thin and weighing only 1.2 kg, the elegant chassis is around 10 per cent more compact than the previous generation.

"Users can seize every moment using the enhanced, extended-life 75 Wh battery, amplify their efficiency with the up to the top-tier Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and Intel Arc graphics, and achieve seamless connectivity via all the essential I/O ports -- including two Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1 (TMDS) and a 3.5 mm audio jack," the company said.

Zenbook 14 OLED is an Intel Evo Edition laptop that features AI-powered Intel Core Ultra processors with built-in Intel Arc graphics.

The laptop comes with up to 1TB of SSD storage, 32GB of RAM and WiFi 6E. It features an ultra-vivid 3K (2880x1800) ASUS Lumina OLED 120 Hz display with up to 600-nit brightness, a web-friendly 16:10 aspect ratio, and an 87 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

"The new design offers improved sustainability with the extensive use of recycled materials for the laptop and its packaging, and US military-grade durability testing maximises the device's service life," Asus said.

Moreover, the company mentioned to guard the user's privacy, the FHD IR camera has a physical shutter, and the camera delivers a superlative video conferencing experience, enhanced by AI noise cancellation and built-in video enhancements for crystal-clear audio and crisp video.