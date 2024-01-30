Apple's upcoming iOS 18 tipped to be biggest update in iPhone history

NEW DELHI: Apple’s upcoming iOS 18 software update, which is expected to be announced at the company’s annual WWDC event in June, might be “the biggest” update in the company’s history, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

“I’m told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company’s history,” Gurman wrote in his latest Power On newsletter.



“With that knowledge, Apple’s developers conference in June should be pretty exciting,” he added.



However, the latest report doesn’t detail any specifics, but Gurman previously reported that Apple intends to release a newer version of Siri that uses a new AI system.



The tech giant is also expected to release new capabilities that will boost Siri and the Messages app’s ability to auto-complete sentences and field questions.



iOS 18 update might possibly have RCS capability, as Apple announced in November last year that it expects to add RCS support to iOS in 2024.



Meanwhile, Apple has announced changes to iOS, Safari, and the App Store in the European Union in response to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) coming into force in March.



For users, the changes include new controls and disclosures, and expanded protections to reduce privacy and security risks the DMA creates, the company said in a statement.



The key news is that third-party app stores will be allowed on iOS for the first time. The changes will arrive with iOS 17.4 in March.

