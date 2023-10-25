Apple TV+, Arcade, News+ subscription prices up, no increase for Indian users

NEW DELHI: Apple on Wednesday increased the prices of Apple TV+, Arcade and News+ subscriptions in the US and select international markets. However, there has been no price hike for the Apple users in India.

The tech giant increased the price of Apple TV+ to $9.99 per month, up from the previous $6.99.

Apple’s gaming service Arcade’s price has gone up from $4.99 to $6.99, and the News+ monthly price has been increased to $12.99.

The Apple One Individual bundle is now priced at $19.95/month, Apple One Family costs $25.95/month, and Premier costs $37.95/month.

With the monthly price adjustments, the annual subscription option for Apple TV+ has increased from $69 per year to $99 per year.

“Existing subscribers will see these price increases 30 days later, on their next renewal date. We are focused on delivering the best experiences possible for our customers by consistently adding high-quality entertainment, content, and innovative features to our services,” Apple said in a statement.

Since launching four years ago, Apple TV+ has made history for streaming services by crossing major milestones in a short span of time.

Apple Arcade continues to offer players unlimited access to hundreds of incredibly fun games — nearly tripling the titles available when the service first debuted in 2019 — with exciting new games and updates added monthly.

Since launching, Apple News+ has added more than 100 top newspapers and magazines to include a total of over 450 publications, a catalog of narrated audio articles from News+ publishers, local news collections in over 20 cities and regions, and a daily crossword and mini crossword puzzle.