Apple Music gets new algorithmic 'Discovery Station'

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple Music has gained a new personal radio station named 'Discovery Station', designed to play music the listener hasn't heard but could like.

It can be difficult to discover new music, especially on services like Apple Music that still lag behind Spotify's algorithmic recommendations.

However, the Discovery Station might help close this gap, reports AppleInsider.

On Monday, the new Discovery Station arrived for users without any kind of popup or official announcement. Users can see the new option under the "Listen Now" tab in the category "Stations for You."

The Discovery Station seems to be an algorithmically-generated station designed to play music the listener hasn't heard but could like. So, it works similarly to the New Music Mix playlist but with continuous playback. This kind of algorithm-based continuous listening experience for music discovery was missing from Apple Music. The user's preferences were not taken into account when running stations based on genre, performers or songs.

"Apple may not officially announce this new station but may instead mention it in update notes in a future iOS release," the report said.

The iPhone maker first introduced Apple Music in 2015. According to the company, Apple Music is a single, intuitive app that combines the best ways to enjoy music, all in one place.

In 2021, the tech giant had added Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos to the app. Meanwhile, last week, the company had posted several job openings in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) globally.

Apple's job listings revealed the possible paths for using generative AI in its devices.

The iPhone maker does not talk much about generative AI and the mention of the technology that has taken the world by storm was largely missing from its quarterly report too.