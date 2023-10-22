Apple may announce new iMac at the end of this month: Report

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple may be planning to announce a new 24-inch iMac at the end of this month, media report said. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the tech giant may make the announcement as early as October 30, ending an over 900-day drought since the M1 iMac launched in the first half of 2021.

Despite not specifying the chip, he previously predicted this update would incorporate an M3 chip, reports The Verge.

Gurman mentioned that he was "told that Apple is planning a Mac-centered product launch around the end of this month". According to him, several configurations of the iMac, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and other higher-end Pro models won't ship until November.

In Gurman's view, this, along with Apple's earnings announcement in November, indicate that something is going on in the company, the report mentioned.

Meanwhile, Apple has brought more choice to iPad users with a new and affordable Apple Pencil that offers pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency and tilt sensitivity.

Designed with a matte finish and a flat side that magnetically attaches to the side of iPad for storage, the new Apple Pencil pairs and charges with a USB-C cable.

The new Apple Pencil will be available for Rs 7,900 (Rs 6,900 for education) beginning in early November.