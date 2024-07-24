Apple iPhone SE 4 may share back cover design with iPhone 16

WASHINGTON: Speculations surrounding the upcoming Apple iPhone SE 4 have intensified with new reports suggesting its rear cover design could mirror that of the iPhone 16, diverging from earlier expectations tied to the base iPhone 14 chassis.

According to reports obtained by GSM Arena, the back cover of the iPhone SE 4 is purportedly identical to that of the standard iPhone 16.

This similarity implies that distinguishing between the two smartphones based on their rear panels may prove challenging for consumers.

While details about the rear camera configuration on the iPhone SE 4 remain undisclosed, leaked renders and dummy images of the device indicate it will sport a notched display and a single rear camera, according to GSM Arena.

In contrast, leaks surrounding the iPhone 16 suggest a design featuring vertically aligned dual cameras, potentially influencing the camera setup of the iPhone SE 4 as well.

Industry insiders anticipate the iPhone 16 to make its official debut in September, while the iPhone SE 4 is projected for a release around March next year.

These timelines align with Apple's traditional launch patterns for its flagship and mid-range smartphone offerings.

Apple enthusiasts and tech analysts alike are eagerly awaiting further developments and official announcements from Apple regarding the specifications and features of both the iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 16.