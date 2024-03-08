Begin typing your search...

Apple, Epic Games spat is a matter of priority, EU industry chief says

"Under the #DMA, there is no room for threats by gatekeepers to silence developers. I have asked our services to look into Apple's termination of Epic's developer account as a matter of priority," Breton said on X social media platform.

ByReutersReuters|8 March 2024 9:08 AM GMT
BRUSSELS: EU regulators have been tasked with into looking into the spat between Apple and Fortnite video-game maker Epic Games as a matter of priority, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Thursday.

He was referring to the Digital Markets Act, which Apple and five other big tech companies have to comply with from Thursday or risk fines.

Reuters

