Apple, Epic Games spat is a matter of priority, EU industry chief says

BRUSSELS: EU regulators have been tasked with into looking into the spat between Apple and Fortnite video-game maker Epic Games as a matter of priority, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Thursday.

"Under the #DMA, there is no room for threats by gatekeepers to silence developers. I have asked our services to look into Apple's termination of Epic's developer account as a matter of priority," Breton said on X social media platform.

He was referring to the Digital Markets Act, which Apple and five other big tech companies have to comply with from Thursday or risk fines.