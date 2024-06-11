An X phone with Samsung as a potential partner is not out of question: Musk

NEW DELHI: Taking on the Apple-OpenAI collaboration in a big way, tech billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday that his own X phone is a possibility with Samsung as a potential partner which cannot be ruled out, as he slammed the integration of ChatGPT in iPhones and other Apple devices.

Reacting to an X user who claimed that “X will partner with Samsung to manufacture an X phone” which will be optimised for the X app, offer an open-source operating system (OS) and a “direct connection to Starlink", Musk said “it is not out of the question”.

Musk earlier said that it is “patently absurd” that Apple isn’t smart enough to make its own AI, “yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy".

“Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river,” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO added.

Apple is yet to comment on Musk’s allegations.

Earlier in the day, Musk threatened to ban iPhones from all his companies over the integration of ChatGPT into iPhones and other Apple devices.

Apple on Monday announced that in iOS 18, users will be able to ask Siri questions and OpenAI’s ChatGPT will answer.

Musk posted on X that if Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, “Apple devices will be banned at my companies”.

“That is an unacceptable security violation,” Musk added.