Ammu, Thala, Kutty emerge top nicknames in Chennai: Snapchat

CHENNAI: Snapchat, the visual messaging app for friends and family, on Thursday released new research in partnership with YouGov on Indian nickname culture, revealing a national fascination with nicknames.

The research reveals some of the most popular nicknames in the country which are Sonu, Babu, Macha, Shona, and Pinky, in addition to unearthing some interesting insights into the unique subculture of nicknaming. This study also inspired two new Nickname-themed Augmented Reality (AR) Lens on Snapchat - ‘India’s Top Nicknames’ and ‘My Nickname’.

This interactive AR Lens called ‘India’s Top Nicknames’ includes five bespoke designs featuring India’s favourite nicknames. Indians can also customise the ‘My Nickname’ lens to create their own nickname. From Guddu, Sunny and Tinku to Angel and Baby, the new custom nickname AR experience has been purpose-built by Snapchat to benefit users.

The survey revealed that the majority of Indian Gen Zs and young Millennials love to use their nicknames online. The reasons for this, besides keeping names snappy, are to seem cool, to safeguard their privacy and because nicknames can be easier to remember. Unsurprisingly, data shows over 96% of Indians have used a nickname at some point in their lives.

In India, nicknames go beyond mere labels; and play a significant role in defining individual identities. Often known as pet names, ghar ka naam or daak naam – nicknames are etched deep within our cultural fabric.

The survey outlined that the five most common nicknames in Chennai are Ammu, Thala, Kutty, Papa, and Pappu. But popularity aside, it’s worth noting how these endearing monikers have had a significant impact on the way Indians perceive themselves and interact with others. Over half of the respondents said they have had three or more nicknames at some stage in their lives. Contrary to popular belief, nicknames are also a matter of pride, as only 15% say they are embarrassed to use their nicknames publicly.

Kanishk Khanna, director media partnerships - APAC, Snap Inc said, “Nicknames are such an integral part of Indian lives and given to us by our real connections - friends or family. We wanted to share some fun findings on Indian nicknames - from the weird and wacky to the oddball, romantic and downright hilarious, this custom nickname AR experience will help bring users closer to their inner circle and enable the fun and joy of sharing nicknames.”Snapchat, the visual messaging app for friends and family, on Thursday released new research in partnership with YouGov on Indian nickname culture, revealing a national fascination with nicknames.

The research reveals some of the most popular nicknames in the country which are Sonu, Babu, Macha, Shona, and Pinky, in addition to unearthing some interesting insights into the unique subculture of nicknaming. This study also inspired two new Nickname-themed Augmented Reality (AR) Lens on Snapchat - ‘India’s Top Nicknames’ and ‘My Nickname’.

This interactive AR Lens called ‘India’s Top Nicknames’ includes five bespoke designs featuring India’s favourite nicknames. Indians can also customise the ‘My Nickname’ lens to create their own nickname. From Guddu, Sunny and Tinku to Angel and Baby, the new custom nickname AR experience has been purpose-built by Snapchat to benefit users.

The survey revealed that the majority of Indian Gen Zs and young Millennials love to use their nicknames online. The reasons for this, besides keeping names snappy, are to seem cool, to safeguard their privacy and because nicknames can be easier to remember. Unsurprisingly, data shows over 96% of Indians have used a nickname at some point in their lives.

In India, nicknames go beyond mere labels; and play a significant role in defining individual identities. Often known as pet names, ghar ka naam or daak naam – nicknames are etched deep within our cultural fabric.

The survey outlined that the five most common nicknames in Chennai are Ammu, Thala, Kutty, Papa, and Pappu. But popularity aside, it’s worth noting how these endearing monikers have had a significant impact on the way Indians perceive themselves and interact with others. Over half of the respondents said they have had three or more nicknames at some stage in their lives. Contrary to popular belief, nicknames are also a matter of pride, as only 15% say they are embarrassed to use their nicknames publicly.

Kanishk Khanna, director media partnerships - APAC, Snap Inc said, “Nicknames are such an integral part of Indian lives and given to us by our real connections - friends or family. We wanted to share some fun findings on Indian nicknames - from the weird and wacky to the oddball, romantic and downright hilarious, this custom nickname AR experience will help bring users closer to their inner circle and enable the fun and joy of sharing nicknames.”