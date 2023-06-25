Amazfit Pop 3R smart watch coming soon in India

NEW DELHI: Amazfit is excited to introduce the Amazfit Pop 3R, a smartwatch with a stunning 1.43" HD AMOLED display and an always-on feature.

The classic round metallic design makes it a fashionable accessory for any occasion.

The Amazfit Pop 3R also features Bluetooth calling and voice assistance, ensuring seamless connectivity and convenient hands-free communication.

1.43" HD AMOLED display with always-on feature

Classic Round Metallic Design

100+ Sports Modes, IP68 Water-resistance & 12-day Battery Life

Bluetooth Calling & AI Voice Assistant

With a remarkable 12-day battery life, users can enjoy uninterrupted usage and stay connected throughout their busy days. Stay tuned for the much-anticipated release of the Amazfit Pop 3R in India, as it promises to redefine the smartwatch experience with its impressive features and stylish design.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Amazfit Pop 3R in India," exclaimed CP Khandelwal, CEO of PR Innovations, the official partner for Amazfit. "This remarkable smartwatch seamlessly combines cutting-edge features with a stylish design, making it a must-have accessory for individuals who appreciate the perfect blend of fashion and functionality."

"With its advanced features and sleek design, this smartwatch is set to become a must-have for individuals seeking the perfect blend of style and practicality." The Amazfit Pop 3R is a stylish smartwatch that also prioritizes your health and well-being. It features 100+ sports modes, IP68 water resistance, 24HR heart rate

monitoring, SpO2 and stress monitoring, music control, sleep quality monitoring, and Bluetooth voice assistance. With these features, you can stay active, healthy, and connected all day long. To receive updates and be notified about the availability of the Amazfit Pop 3R in India.

The Amazfit Pop 3R is a stylish and versatile smartwatch that is sure to turn heads. It is available in two variants: a stainless-steel strap and a silicone strap with 2.5D Glass.

Both variants offer a stunning appearance that will make you look your best. The Amazfit Pop 3R (in.amazfit.com) also offers over 100+ sports modes to keep you active and motivated.

Whether you are a runner, swimmer, or cyclist, the Amazfit Pop 3R has a mode for you. It is also IP68 water resistant, so you can wear it in the shower, pool, or even the ocean.

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smart watches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.