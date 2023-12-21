Altman-founded Worldcoin discontinues Orb-verification in India, Brazil, France

NEW DELHI: Worldcoin, the crypto project co-founded by Sam Altman, is no longer offering its Orb-verification service in India, Brazil, and France, just months after expanding the service to those markets.

Tools for Humanity, the foundation responsible for the development of Worldcoin, said that it had expanded the Orb to multiple markets this year for a limited time, reports TechCrunch.

The foundation is dedicated to collaborating with global partners to ensure that the service complies with regulatory standards and provides a secure, transparent, and safe experience for verified users, it added.

"The multi-city tour kicked off in Tokyo in April 2023 and marked the first time people in many locations across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia were able to experience the Orb. The tour concluded late summer and was also complemented by previews of the Orb in a number of cities globally alongside the launch of the protocol," Lily Gordon, a spokesperson of Tools for Humanity, was quoted as saying.

In July, Altman launched eyeball-scanning cryptocurrency startup 'Worldcoin' to help build a reliable solution for distinguishing humans from AI online, enable global democratic processes and drastically increase economic opportunity.

Last month, Worldcoin's crypto token crashed after Altman was sacked as OpenAI CEO. The token called WLD fell more than 12 per cent to $1.91, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Altman's crypto project raised $115 million in May in a Series C round led by Blockchain Capital.