AI Whisperers: How Artificial Intelligence is reshaping global communication

NEW DELHI: Imagine a world where scheduling meetings, summarising complex documents, and filtering irrelevant emails are handled by intelligent algorithms.

Take, for instance, virtual assistants like Siri and Alexa. These AI-powered tools allow hands-free communication, simplifying tasks like setting reminders, making calls, and even translating languages on the fly. Hohenstein et al. (2023) examined the impact of AI on language and social interactions, focusing on "smart replies" like those in Gmail.

"We find that using algorithmic responses changes language and social relationships. More specifically, it increases communication speed, use of positive emotional language, and conversation partners evaluate each other as closer and more cooperative."

The Power of Personalisation: Beyond efficiency, AI personalises communication on a global scale. Machine learning algorithms analyse vast amounts of data, allowing businesses to tailor their messages and interactions to individual customers.

For example, e-commerce platforms can use AI to recommend products based on a user's purchase history and browsing behaviour.

This targeted approach fosters a more engaging customer experience and potentially leads to higher conversion rates.

Breaking Down Language Barriers: One of the most significant contributions of AI in communication is its ability to bridge the gap between languages.

Real-time translation tools powered by AI are revolutionising cross-border communication.

This would be a world where business negotiations, international conferences, and casual conversations across cultures can happen seamlessly, without the limitations of language.

This not only fosters collaboration but also opens doors to new markets, global partnerships, and cross-cultural expression.

Accessibility for All: The impact of AI extends to individuals with disabilities.

Text-to-speech and speech-to-text technologies powered by AI empower those who struggle with traditional communication methods.

This not only improves their daily lives but also fosters greater inclusion and participation in a globalised world. If done correctly, this could be a huge step towards contributing to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Mindful Considerations for AI-Human Collaboration

The future of communication lies not in AI replacing humans, but in a collaborative approach.

AI excels at tasks demanding speed and accuracy, while humans bring their creativity, emotional intelligence, and nuanced understanding of context to the table.

This potent combination can lead to more effective communication strategies across various fields. Nevertheless, it is crucial to remain mindful of certain considerations.

Lack of trust and transparency and the discrepancy between perception and reality: Transparency about the use of AI-generated messages could mitigate misunderstandings and foster trust in communication. The study by Hohenstein et al. (2023) highlights a critical consideration for humans engaging in AI-mediated communication: the potential for misinterpretation and misalignment between perception and reality.

"Despite these negative perceptions of AI in communication, we find that as people actually use more algorithmic responses, their communication partner has more positive attitudes about them. Even though perceived smart reply use is viewed negatively, actual smart reply use results in communicators being viewed as being more cooperative and affiliative. In other words, it seems that the negative perception of using AI to help us communicate does not match the reality."

As AI becomes more integrated into our daily interactions, it's essential for users to recognise and address the opacity surrounding AI assistance.

The Ethics of AI Communication: While the benefits of AI in communication are undeniable, ethical considerations cannot be ignored. Algorithmic bias can lead to unfair targeting and discrimination. Transparency in AI development and deployment is crucial to ensuring responsible use; governments and policymakers should dwell more on this aspect to ensure AI is being used ethically for communication.

Additionally, the overreliance on automation could lead to a decline in essential communication skills like active listening and critical thinking.

The Emotional Conundrum: Human communication thrives on emotional connection. Can AI replicate human empathy in communication?

The consequences of AI on emotional connection remain uncertain.

Relying too heavily on AI-generated messages risks disrupting human interaction.

Striking a balance between AI efficiency and preserving human touch is crucial.

Hohenstein et al. (2023) points towards AI's influence on emotional tone, "AI has the potential to help people communicate more quickly and improve interpersonal perceptions in everyday conversation, but our findings caution that these benefits are coupled with alterations to the emotional aspects of our language, and we do not know the effects that such changes could have on communication patterns over time."

The transformative potential of AI in reshaping the future of global communication is undeniable.

By harnessing AI responsibly and collaboratively, we can unlock new possibilities for innovation, connectivity, and inclusivity.

From advancing cross-cultural understanding to fostering empathy and collaboration, AI holds the promise of creating a more interconnected, resilient, and empathetic world.

As we embrace the opportunities and navigate the challenges of AI-mediated communication, let us strive to build a future where communication transcends boundaries, fosters understanding, and empowers individuals and communities to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world, probably even making the earth metaphorically flatter.

(Deepshikha Kumar, an Indian entrepreneur, is the founder-director of SpeakIn and is currently based in Singapore)