AI phones to smart rings: What to expect from MWC 2024

NEW DELHI: The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, which is going to take place in Barcelona, Spain, from February 26 to 29, is expected to be one of the most crowded events yet, with tens of thousands of tech and telecom leaders from all over the world gathering to showcase the latest in connectivity innovation.

The convergence of AI and personal computing devices, such as smartphones, headsets, and wearables will be a focal point, and attendees can expect to witness an array of new and exciting products.

Google is set to showcase an innovative booth experience at MWC. Although no new hardware announcements are expected, there might be potential Android-related revelations. Last year, Google featured a feature drop focusing on Drive, Keep, and more.

Motorola is rumoured to display a bendable device that can be worn like a bracelet at MWC. However, details about the launch of this as a real product remain unconfirmed.

Samsung might offer a closer look at the Galaxy Ring or any new offerings from other brands in the smart wearables category. This could spark a new trend in smart wearables like rings, necklaces, or even smart nose piercings.

OnePlus confirmed that it will be launching its second-generation smartwatch dubbed the OnePlus Watch 2 at MWC. Although OnePlus might not flaunt a concept smartphone this year, they have a history of showcasing quirky concept versions of their devices at MWC.

Xiaomi will bring the global launch of the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro to MWC. They have already introduced their flagship models in China. The recently launched Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to make a stage appearance, offering a sneak peek into its capabilities.