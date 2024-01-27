AI apps, smart homes raise cybersecurity threats for kids: Report

NEW DELHI: Artificial Intelligence-based apps, online games, smart homes -- all could increase your children’s risk of cyber attacks, according to a report on Saturday.

The report, by global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, noted that children are more likely to use AI tools that, so far, are not ready to provide the necessary level of cybersecurity and age-appropriate content.

These include apps such as uploading a photo to receive a modified version. However, when children upload their images to such applications, they never know which databases their photos will ultimately remain, and whether they will be used further.

AI apps, specifically, chatbots also provide age-inappropriate content when prompted.

The report also called on parents to be aware of the growth of malicious actors’ attacks on young online gamers, who often virtually build trust by luring the kids with gifts or promises of friendship.

They then obtain their personal information by suggesting that they click on a phishing link, which downloads a malicious file onto their device disguised as a game mod for Minecraft or Fortnite, or even grooming them.

Further, with an increasing number of banks providing specialised products and services tailored for children, including banking cards designed for kids as young as 12, children are also at risk of frauds from FinTech industry.

Promises of a free PlayStation 5 or other valuable assets after entering card details on a phishing site can be some of the most common examples.

Smart home devices also create threats for children, where cybercriminals can contact them through the device and request sensitive information such as their name, address and time, when their parents are not at home -- or even their parents’ credit card number.

“In such a scenario, beyond just device hacking, there is also a risk of financial data loss or even a physical attack,” said the report.

As children tend to demand their personal space, parents must learn the skill to discuss their children’s online experience and the importance of parenting digital apps for online safety while respecting personal space. This involves establishing clear boundaries and expectations and discussing the reasons for using the app with any child, the report said.

“As we can see, many of the trends that are playing out in society are also affecting children, making them potential targets for attackers. This includes both the development and popularity of AI and smart homes, as well as