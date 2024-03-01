4 Indian firms get notice from Google, IAMAI tells tech giant not to delist apps

NEW DELHI: The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Friday advised Google not to delist any apps belonging to Indian companies from Play Store, as at least four such homegrown firms have received notices from the tech giant.

The industry body responded after Google said that at least 10 companies, including many well-established ones, "have chosen to not pay for the immense value they receive on Google Play by securing interim protections from court", and is likely to remove them from Play Store as it enforces new policies.

"The IAMAI is able to confirm that at least four of its members have received notices from Google," it said in a statement.

"The affected members of IAMAI are of the view that a substantive hearing of the case is pending before the Supreme Court of India, and Google should not take any coercive action during the pendency of the case," added the IAMAI which has 580 members, including Indian and multinational corporations as well as start-ups.

Earlier in the day, Google said that after giving developers in India more than three years to prepare, including three weeks after the Supreme Court's order, it is taking necessary measures to "ensure our policies are applied consistently across the ecosystem, as we do for any form of policy violation globally".

The company said in a blog post that enforcement of its policy, when necessary, can include removal of non-compliant apps from Google Play.