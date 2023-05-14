Technology

Samsung Elec, Tesla heads meet to discuss cooperation in high-tech

The two companies are currently seeking ways to cooperate in the development of IT-related technologies, such as semiconductors for autonomous vehicles, Samsung added.
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Jay Y Lee
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Jay Y LeeReuters
Reuters

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Jay Y Lee met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk last Wednesday to discuss ways to cooperate in future high-tech industries, Samsung said on Sunday.

The meeting was held during Lee’s trip to the United States and was the first between the heads of the South Korean chip giant and the US electric-vehicle maker, the company said.

Samsung Electronics
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Autonomous vehicles
Jay Y Lee
IT-related technologies
US electric-vehicle maker

