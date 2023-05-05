Technology

Microsoft offers to charge for Teams to address EU antitrust concerns

The European Commission, which has been looking into the case following a complaint by Slack in 2020, said there were other complainants besides the Salesforce-owned workspace messaging app, about Microsoft’s Teams.
BRUSSELS: Microsoft has offered to set a price differential for its Office product with and without its Teams app to stave off a possible EU antitrust investigation and fine, two people familiar with the matter said.

