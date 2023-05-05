Microsoft offers to charge for Teams to address EU antitrust concerns

BRUSSELS: Microsoft has offered to set a price differential for its Office product with and without its Teams app to stave off a possible EU antitrust investigation and fine, two people familiar with the matter said.
The European Commission, which has been looking into the case following a complaint by Slack in 2020, said there were other complainants besides the Salesforce-owned workspace messaging app, about Microsoft’s Teams.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android