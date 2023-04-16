Spotify to shut its music guessing game ‘Heardle’

SAN FRANCISCO: Music streaming platform Spotify has announced that it will shut down its Wordle-inspired music guessing game 'Heardle' on May 5 as it aims to focus on its other objectives around music discovery.

"Thanks for playing Heardle, but unfortunately we have to say goodbye. From May 5, Heardle will no longer be available," the company said.

Spotify acquired the game last year in July. Similar to Wordle, Heardle gives players six chances to guess the artist and title of a popular song, but instead of putting in different letters to construct words, players listen to the song's opening to guess the artist and title, according to TechCrunch.

The report said that the decision to close Heardle was made because Spotify wants to focus more of its emphasis on music discovery through recent app updates, rather than off-platform Wordle-inspired activity.

"After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Heardle as we focus our efforts on other features for music discovery," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Earlier this month, Spotify said that it is shutting down its live-audio app 'Spotify Live'.

However, the company said it will continue to explore live features on its main platform.

"After a period of experimentation and learnings around how Spotify users interact with live audio, we've made the decision to sunset the Spotify Live app," a spokesperson was quoted as saying.