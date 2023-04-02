NYT loses Twitter Blue badge, Koo founder invites it to join platform

NEW DELHI: Elon Musk-run Twitter on Sunday removed the Blue badge of The New York Times, barely a week after he announced a new policy for keeping verification badges.

On the other hand, Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO and Co-founder of Koo, has invited leading US newspaper and all other news organisations around the world to join the platform.

"Inviting @nytimes and all other news organisations around the world to join Koo where there is no price for your voice. Koo provides free lifetime verification for all notable personalities and organisations. Fake news is a menace around the world," he tweeted.

Moreover, commenting on the removal of The New York Times' Blue Badge, Musk tweeted: "The real tragedy of @NYTimes is that their propaganda isn't even interesting".

"Also, their feed is the Twitter equivalent of diarrhoea. It's unreadable. They would have far more real followers if they only posted their top articles. Same applies to all publications," he added.

Twitter's 'Verification for Organisations' service is now available globally.

The platform last month tweeted from its 'Twitter Verified' account: "Verified Organisations are available globally. We are now sending email invitations to approved organisations from the waitlist."

The company also announced to remove all legacy Blue verified checkmarks for both individual users and organisations from April 1.

Twitter Blue is now available globally and the users can get Blue Verified for $7 a month if they sign up via web browser.