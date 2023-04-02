Apple might launch affordable iPhone SE 4

WASHINGTON: If reports are to be believed, the price of iPhone 15 Pro in the US might shoot up in the coming days. If that happens, it will be the first time that the price of the iPhone 15 Pro has risen, since the release of the iPhone X. Nonetheless, the iPhone SE 4 can be the ideal choice if you want a new Apple iPhone but don't want to spend a lot of money.

Although scheduled to be released in 2024, the iPhone SE 4 is already making headlines. According to the Mashable website, the iPhone SE is anticipated to become a less expensive alternative to the premium iPhone series, just like its predecessor, the iPhone SE 2022. Furthermore, it may compete with the incoming Google Pixel 7a.

According to reports, the iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to make a significant change as it transitions from a little, iPhone 8-like design to a larger, 6.1-inch BOE OLED display. The 4.7-inch screen of the iPhone SE 3 is its current size. Thus, the new iPhone SE 4 will be comparable in size to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. Moreover, it will have a notch design and thinner bezels than before.

The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to drop Touch ID in favor of Face ID, according to Mashable. In addition, the source stated that the iPhone SE 4 might receive an A16 Bionic CPU from the iPhone 14 Pro models in 2019.