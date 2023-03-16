Google Play Games on PC expanding to more regions

SAN FRANCISCO: Tech giant Google has announced that it is expanding its multi-platform gaming experience Play Games on PC to more regions.

"Google Play Games on PC is expanding to more regions and including more games loved by billions of users worldwide," the tech giant said in an Android Developers blogpost on Tuesday.

The programme will be expanding to Japan and countries in Europe in the upcoming months with several new games including Garena Free Fire, Ludo King, and MapleStory M.

"With a catalogue of top-tier games and over 10 billion monthly sessions on mobile, our users have met this product with enthusiasm for its high-quality, high-performance emulation and cross-screen gameplay," it added.

The company further said that it will roll out "Next Generation Player IDs" this year which will keep the users' Player ID consistent across surfaces for any given game, while also enabling them to be unique across different games.

"With over 2 billion gamer profiles, Play Games Services stands at the core of ensuring seamless continuity across devices for Google Play Games," Arjun Dayal, Director at Google Play Game, mentioned.