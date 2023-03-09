Technology

Instagram down for thousands of users globally: Downdetector

Downdetector showed about 2,000 affected users from the UK, and more than 1,000 reports each from India and Australia.
Representative image
Representative image
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Meta Platform's (META.O) Instagram was down for thousands of users globally on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 46,000 users reported issues with accessing the photo-sharing platform in the United States at the peak of the outage, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Downdetector showed about 2,000 affected users from the UK, and more than 1,000 reports each from India and Australia.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Instagram
Instagram down
Downdetector

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in