Android flagship Samsung Galaxy S23+ outperforms competitors

NEW DELHI: The competition in the premium smartphone market in India has intensified and Samsung, which leads the premium segment in the country, has brought the Galaxy S23 series to up the ante with top-of-the-game technology and features.

Demand for the locally-produced Galaxy S23 series has increased two times from the previous year, according to the company.

We used the Galaxy S23+ for a week and here is what we think about the smartphone.

The S23+, like previous Samsung flagship models, offers an impressive display and plenty of RAM for smooth performance.

It comes with a slightly larger 4,700mAh battery as compared to the previous S22+ smartphone which offers a 4,500mAh battery.

By eliminating the unnecessary framing around the lenses and allowing them to stand out on the back of the smartphone, the company has made some smart adjustments to the camera design.

As a result, the Galaxy S23+ looks and feels more premium.

The smartphone features a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120 Hz of display rate and houses a triple rear camera setup (15MP+10MP+12MP).

With the most powerful and effective platform yet, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, Samsung and Qualcomm enhanced the experience for creators and gamers.

The smartphone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, offering durability for long-term use.

If you prefer watching movies on your smartphone, you will love this device's amazing display.

The device performs well in games and provides amazing graphics, and also functions smoothly in daily use.

Considering how important selfie cameras are to modern communication, the device introduces fast autofocus and the first Super HDR selfie camera, jumping from 30fps to 60fps, for noticeably improved front-facing images and videos. Selfies will never be the same after this.

The company has also updated its S23+ front camera with a 12MP sensor compared to the 10MP sensor from the previous generation.

It also comes with the Expert RAW application which enables DSLR-style image shooting and editing in RAW and JPEG.

The S23+ comes equipped with Dual Pixel autofocus technology along with Nightography, which allows shooting from the front camera even in low lighting conditions.

The Dual-Pixel autofocus technology also ensures 60 per cent faster focus from the front camera.

Moreover, the device's doubled optical image stabiliser (OIS) angles ensure that videos are stable in low light or other circumstances where there would typically be a blur.

Conclusion: The Galaxy S23+ is a great device for everyone who wants a premium experience. Overall, the smartphone is well-designed, smooth-running and capable of taking high-quality pictures.