Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra PC pre-order now available in India

NEW DELHI: Samsung on Tuesday announced that the Galaxy Book3 Ultra PC is available for pre-reservations from February 14 in India.

Priced at Rs 2,81,990, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra comes in a 16-inch variant in graphite colour with 1TB storage and will be available on Samsung's official website and leading retail stores starting March 15, according to the company.

"The Galaxy Book3 Ultra delivers on the market expectation for an ultra-high-performance laptop, particularly for consumers interested in gaming and content creation which require the powerful performance," TM Roh, President, and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

The Galaxy Book3 Pro and Book3 Pro 360 have been available for global pre-orders on February 1, and have experienced record-breaking pre-orders from consumers, generating more than doubling pre-orders of last year's Galaxy Book2 Pro series, said the company.

Moreover, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra comes equipped with an upgraded CPU and GPU with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor as well as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU.

The new PC comes in a thin and light form, weighing in at 1.79kg with a thickness of just 16.5mm, and is enclosed within a sleek and sturdy full aluminium frame.

It also allows users to work and create seamlessly across their Samsung Galaxy devices, such as by capturing high-quality content with the Galaxy S23 series and utilising professional design tools on the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, the company mentioned.