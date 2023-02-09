Twitter Blue now available in India; Here’s how much you need to pay

NEW DELHI: Twitter Blue is now available in India!

Twitter Blue, which was previously exclusively available in a few countries, is now available for Indian users. The paid service, which provides the coveted and now tainted blue tick mark, signifying validity, costs INR 650 and INR 900 per month on the website and mobile, respectively.

Also if you decide to take the annual subscription, you end up receiving INR 1,000 discount. So instead of paying INR 7,800, you only pay INR 6,800.

Twitter Blue brings along a lot of unique features. Its subscribers will have first access to features such as tweet editing, bookmark folders, unique app icons, and NFT profile images. Such users will also be able to select multiple colour themes for their app, prioritise their tweet replies, and undo a tweet before it is visible to other users.

Not just this, ads will become half and the user will be able to post longer videos.

Twitter Blue subscribers have a character limit of 4,000, whereas other users have a character restriction of 280.

Before India, Twitter made this service available in the US, UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and France among many others.

Also, prior to the launch of Twitter Blue, the blue tick was assigned to authentic accounts of celebrities, politicians, and public figures. However, now anyone who pays the subscription cost can now purchase the checkmark via Twitter Blue.