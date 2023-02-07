$20 bn worth 5G smartphones shipped in India in 2022 at 74% growth

NEW DELHI: The 5G smartphone shipment share in India increased to 31 per cent in 2022, with 5G shipments growing 74 per cent (year-on-year), a report showed on Tuesday.

5G smartphones worth $20 billion (in value) were shipped in the country in 2022.

Samsung led the 5G segment with 23 per cent market share, followed by OnePlus with 15 per cent market share.

"Driven by a resilient consumer appetite to switch and upgrade, the premium smartphone market continued to gain traction. In fact, the uber-premium smartphone segment (Rs 1,00,000 and above) grew a whopping 95 per cent YoY," said Menka Kumari, Analyst- Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR).

However, the overall mobile market in India declined 17 per cent YoY in 2022 and smartphone shipments declined 8 per cent YoY.

"All said, the overall smartphone market continued to post a decline, driven by the tough market conditions in H2 2022," Kumari added.

On a quarterly basis, the smartphone shipments declined by 28 per cent in Q4 2022.

However, the Premium smartphone segment and the super-premium smartphone segment saw shipments increasing by 12 per cent and 41 per cent YoY, respectively.

Xiaomi (21 per cent), Samsung (19 per cent) and Vivo (14 per cent) captured the top three spots in the smartphone market, followed by realme (14 per cent) and OPPO (10 per cent).

The overall feature phone segment declined by 34 per cent YoY, driven by the weak consumer sentiment, owing to high device prices.

"We anticipate the tough macroeconomic conditions to persist in the first half of the year. The silver lining continues to be the growth in 5G smartphone shipments. It will be a big year for 5G in India," said Shipra Sinha, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.